‘Coolie’: Makers unveil new teaser, Rajinikanth’s film to be out in 100 days

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial. Renowned for crafting the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), fans are eagerly speculating whether Coolie will connect with the narratives of Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

In the film, Rajinikanth portrays Deva, a character rumoured to be tangled in the world of gold smuggling, layered with moral complexity. This marks his 171st film and could be his most intense role in years. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, and is set to go head-to-head with other major releases, including Hrithik Roshan's War 2.