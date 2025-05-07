‘Coolie’: Makers unveil new teaser, Rajinikanth’s film to be out in 100 days

As the buzz grows around one of the most anticipated films of 2025, Coolie, the team behind it has officially kicked off a thrilling 100-day countdown to its grand premiere. With the legendary Rajinikanth taking centre stage and the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj directing, this film is set to light up theaters worldwide on August 14. And with a fiery new teaser and a star-studded cast, the excitement is palpable.
To mark this exciting milestone, the makers dropped an electrifying teaser featuring a catchy, whistle-heavy score by Anirudh Ravichander, dramatic glimpses of key characters, and Rajinikanth’s iconic swagger. The teaser, aptly named Coolie Power House, hints at what could be the film’s title track.
Alongside Rajinikanth, a lineup of heavyweights from Indian cinema is set to shine — Nagarjuna, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. The teaser also reveals that Reba Monica John will make an appearance, with whispers of a surprise cameo from Aamir Khan.
Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial. Renowned for crafting the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), fans are eagerly speculating whether Coolie will connect with the narratives of Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.
In the film, Rajinikanth portrays Deva, a character rumoured to be tangled in the world of gold smuggling, layered with moral complexity. This marks his 171st film and could be his most intense role in years. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, and is set to go head-to-head with other major releases, including Hrithik Roshan's War 2.