‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to now release digitally on May 16, makers say ‘spirit of the nation comes first’

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was initially slated to hit the screens on May 9, announced on Thursday that the film will now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, in “light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation.”

The news of the film’s postponement, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi comes a day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists’ sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. Maddock Films on Thursday took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Makers call off theatre release of Bhool Chuk Maaf

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” the note read.

The caption read, “The spirit of the nation comes first! Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16 #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime.”