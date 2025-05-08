Government of India advises to 'stop airing all Pakistani shows, films, OTT series, songs in India'

At a time when Operation Sindoor and the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam have become topics of discussion globally, the Government of India (Goi) has issued an advisory directing that all OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries will have to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and all sorts of media content which originated from Pakistan.

New advisory against Pakistani content on Indian platforms

The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, has been issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, reminding publishers and intermediaries of their obligation to "ensure that content hosted or streamed does not threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order".

The Ministry noted that several terrorist attacks in India have had cross-border links with state and non-state actors in Pakistan. Citing the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to the deaths of several Indian citizens and one Nepali national, the government stated that the advisory is being issued in the interest of national security.

The Code of Ethics under the IT Rules states that "publishers must exercise due caution and discretion while publishing any content that could affect India's sovereignty, security, public order, or friendly relations with foreign countries".