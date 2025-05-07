Travel advisory: Major Indian Airports shut indefinitely — Is your flight affected?

Due to escalating military activity and national security concerns, multiple airports in conflict-sensitive zones have ceased civilian operations. The closures impact both domestic and international travel.

List of airports currently shut:

Srinagar (SXR), Jammu (IXJ), Leh (IXL), Pathankot (IXP), Amritsar (ATQ), Shimla (SLV), Kangra (DHM), Kullu-Manali (KUU) and Pithoragarh (NNS)

These closures follow India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting militant bases across the Line of Control.