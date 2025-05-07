Travel advisory: Major Indian Airports shut indefinitely — Is your flight affected?

As tensions soar between India and Pakistan following a deadly escalation in Kashmir, several major airports across northern India have been shut until further notice. While Mumbai Airport remains open, heightened security measures and sweeping travel disruptions are being reported nationwide.
Due to escalating military activity and national security concerns, multiple airports in conflict-sensitive zones have ceased civilian operations. The closures impact both domestic and international travel.
List of airports currently shut:
Srinagar (SXR), Jammu (IXJ), Leh (IXL), Pathankot (IXP), Amritsar (ATQ), Shimla (SLV), Kangra (DHM), Kullu-Manali (KUU) and Pithoragarh (NNS)
These closures follow India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting militant bases across the Line of Control.
Contrary to rumours, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) remains operational. However, airport authorities have imposed strict security protocols. Passengers are being advised to: Arrive early for enhanced screening, Carry valid ID and travel documents, Avoid non-essential travel. Mumbai Police and CISF forces are on high alert, with increased patrolling and surveillance throughout the premises.
Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet have cancelled flights to the affected airports, while international carriers like Qatar Airways and Emirates are rerouting to avoid Pakistani airspace. Travellers should expect delays, last-minute cancellations, and rebookings.
Tip: Always check your flight status directly with the airline or via official airport websites before departure.