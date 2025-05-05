Nepal plans to tighten regulations on Everest climbing: All you need to know

Nepal is putting up a line in the snow for Everest aspirants. just buying a permit ambition will no longer be enough to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain. A new draft law will seek to clamp down on rules requiring climbers to demonstrate their high-altitude skills before even stepping onto the 8848.86-metre giant.

What does the bill propose?

The Integrated Tourism Bill proposed reads that everyone who desires to conquer Everest will be required to have previously climbed a Nepalese mountain of 7,000 metres or more. This is not Nepal's first attempt at a higher standard as there was a similar regulation in the mid-90s, which was swiftly withdrawn following a decline in the number of climbers. The government this time around, however, appears keen on introducing order safety and accountability to the increasingly crowded slopes.

Medical checks from certified medical facilities within a month of the ascent will be compulsory. Would-be summiteers will also have to announce any record attempts and permits will not be transferable. Curiously, if a climb is interrupted by circumstances beyond their control climbers won't get a refund but their permit will be valid for two years or the fee can be applied to another peak.

In an effort to benefit local communities, the bill requires that the expedition leader all guides and assistants who work at high altitudes be Nepali citizens. In addition to addressing the dire statistics of Everest deaths required dead body handling insurance will also be needed alongside current policies covering accidents health and rescue. Restoring the cleanliness of the mountain is also given importance with a non-refundable garbage deposit taking the place of the former deposit system.

Certificates of successful ascents have to be issued within three months of the production of photographic proof. Harsher sanctions will be faced by rule-breakers with Nepali climbers being at risk of decade-long bans and fines while foreigners might be banned from Nepal for five years. Search and rescue will be the legal duty of the travel companies that operate foreign climbers.

Though the move is meant to enhance safety and sustainability some of the foreign operators have been skeptical on grounds that restricting previous experience to Nepalese mountains is too stringent failing to appreciate beneficial experience earned outside. The bill is now subject to scrutiny but its implication to future expeditions to Everest are profound enough that it may render the desire to stand at the summit a rather exclusive and exigent endeavor.