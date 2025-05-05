How do showerhead filters protect you from hard water, chlorine and sediments?

Fed up with lacklustre hair, dry, itchy skin and limescale deposits in the shower? The reason could be hidden in your water supply. Chlorine and hard water sediments can destroy your beauty regime and even your wellbeing. But fear not as a simple solution exists: the showerhead filter.

So what are these devices, anyway? Showerhead filters are attachments that screw onto your shower arm, essentially serving as a buffer between your water supply and you. Within these filters is a sophisticated arrangement of filtration media intended to address particular contaminants.

What does a showerhead comprise of?

Activated carbon is one of the common ingredients. This sponge-like material captures chlorine a chemical commonly added to community water systems to sanitise it. While good at killing bacteria chlorine can dehydrate your hair and skin leaving them dry and brittle. Activated carbon draws and holds chlorine molecules removing them quite effectively before they can reach you.

In order to fight hard water that contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium most showerhead filters contain calcium sulfite or similar media. These chemicals react with the minerals in hard water altering their chemical makeup so that they are less likely to be deposited as limescale on your showerhead tiles and more importantly on your hair and skin. This can result in softer smoother skin and shinier easier to manage hair.

Sediments such as rust and dirt can also make their way into your water system. Showerhead filters usually contain mechanical filters or sediment filters that actually stop these particles. Not only does this enhance the clarity of your shower water, but it also keeps these abrasive particles from irritating your skin and even damaging your shower fixtures over time.

Spending on a showerhead filter is an easy switch that can have big payoffs for your skin hair and even your bathroom. It’s a quick and easy way to have a cleaner fresher shower experience on a daily basis.