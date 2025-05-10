British film producer Max Howard talks about the evolution of animation and its role in the digital age

Max Howard is a highly respected animation producer and studio executive with a career spanning over four decades. Having worked with major animation studios such as Walt Disney, Warner Bros and DreamWorks, Max has played a key role in the production of some of the most iconic animated films of our time. His credits include The Lion King, Aladdin, The Iron Giant and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, among many others.

Throughout his career, Max has been instrumental in both the creative and business sides of animation, contributing to the global success of several major animated projects. He is also known for his dedication to mentoring the next generation of animators and artists, offering guidance and support to help them succeed in a rapidly evolving industry. Now a faculty at RV University, we ropped Max for a fun interaction.

Max, with your extensive experience in the animation industry and leadership roles at major studios, what inspired you to transition into an academic role at RV University?

It really started with Dr Piyush Roy, the Dean here. He and I served together on a student film festival jury in Hong Kong — probably before COVID. We realised we had similar tastes in film, which is always a joy when you're on a jury. During that festival, I also delivered a lecture, which he attended. I think that’s when he thought, “Wouldn’t it be great to bring Max here someday?” Years later, he reached out, and I leapt at the chance There were several reasons. First, I love India. I’ve worked here quite a bit — from Whistling Woods to Arena schools, Tunes in Trivandrum and Prana in Mumbai. I’ve taught across the country and really admire the culture. Second, the food. Being British by birth, I grew up with Indian food. Chicken Tikka Masala, after all, is the national dish of Britain now! I start my day with a dosa, actually — had a masala dosa this morning. And third — cricket. I’ve always played. In LA, where I live now, I play in a cricket league. We’ve got 45 teams in five divisions in Southern California. Cricket is growing in the US, especially with IPL franchises like the LA Knight Riders getting involved. So being here during IPL season is a treat — I spend my evenings watching matches. I'm still waiting on a call from Kohli for some batting tips, but it hasn't come yet! On a more serious note, what really appealed to me about RV University was the opportunity to shape a programme from the ground up. At established institutions, it’s often hard to make real curricular changes. But here, I’ve been able to make suggestions that are actually implemented. That’s incredibly rewarding. Also, I find it fascinating that actors, animators and filmmakers all study under the same umbrella here. That’s reflective of real-world collaboration, and I think it’s very visionary.