Mikey Madison and Kirsten Dunst to star in upcoming thriller 'Reptilia'

Fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, actress Mikey Madison is gearing up to take the lead in Reptilia, a gripping psychological thriller directed by Alejandro Landes Echavarría. She’ll be sharing the screen with the talented Kirsten Dunst in a story that plunges into the shadowy world of Florida’s exotic animal trade.

A mermaid, a dental hygienist, and Florida’s dark wild trade

Written by Echavarría and Duke Merriman, Reptilia tells the tale of a dental hygienist who finds herself caught up in the underground scene of exotic animals after a bizarre encounter with a captivating mermaid. This thriller promises a chilling mix of mystery and fantasy, all set against the backdrop of Florida’s illegal wildlife trade.

Echavarría, who gained recognition for his acclaimed films Monos and Porfirio, will not only direct but also co-produce through his A Stela Cine banner. The project is being supported by Imperative Entertainment, Pastel, and AF Films, with Black Bear providing the financing. Filming is set to kick off this fall.