Oscar nominees Demi Moore and Colman Domingo team up for Roger Ross Williams’ ‘Strange Arrivals’

The film produced by Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Lang and Anne Carey is said to be an alien abduction-themed romance based on a podcast from Toby Ball. The plot revolves around the real-life couple Barney and Betty Hill's account of being abducted by aliens in 1961. The couple claimed it happened when they were returning from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.

“As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft, is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw. They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn’t be in better hands,” Williams said in a statement.

Demi Moore has been nominated for an Oscar for The Substance and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.