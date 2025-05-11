Nandamuri Balakrishna bags a big paycheck for cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Interestingly, Nelson Dilipkumar had Balakrishna in mind for the first Jailer film but couldn’t find a way to fit him into the story. “Balakrishna sir was always in my thoughts... I believe that in Jailer 2, if Balakrishna takes on the role I envision, it will be something special,” Nelson revealed in a 2023 interview.

Joining Rajinikanth and Balakrishna, Jailer 2 also boasts a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnaa Menon. The film’s music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander, with production currently in full swing under the Sun Pictures banner.