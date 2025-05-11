Nandamuri Balakrishna bags a big paycheck for cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is stepping into the Tamil film scene with a standout role in the highly anticipated sequel to Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While the iconic Rajinikanth reprises his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, it’s Balakrishna’s impressive paycheck that’s grabbing attention throughout the industry.
According to reports, Balakrishna has reportedly secured a jaw-dropping INR 50 crore for just a 20-day shoot for Jailer 2. Sources stated that Sun Pictures, the film’s producers, didn’t hesitate to agree to this hefty fee, highlighting the incredible fan following and screen charisma Balakrishna brings, even in a smaller role.
There are whispers that Balakrishna will take on the role of a police officer from Andhra Pradesh, crafted with impactful scenes despite his limited screen time. Although his part is technically a guest appearance, insiders suggest it carries more weight than your average cameo. “It’s true that NBK has agreed to a powerful role in Jailer 2. He was impressed with what Nelson pitched to him... he wanted something substantial, and Nelson delivered,” a source shared with a media organisation.
Interestingly, Nelson Dilipkumar had Balakrishna in mind for the first Jailer film but couldn’t find a way to fit him into the story. “Balakrishna sir was always in my thoughts... I believe that in Jailer 2, if Balakrishna takes on the role I envision, it will be something special,” Nelson revealed in a 2023 interview.
Joining Rajinikanth and Balakrishna, Jailer 2 also boasts a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnaa Menon. The film’s music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander, with production currently in full swing under the Sun Pictures banner.