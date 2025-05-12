13 years of Ishaqzaade: Arjun Kapoor pens a note to his 26-year-old self, reflects on a dream that once felt impossible

Arjun Kapoor stepped into Bollywood as the lead in the memorable film Ishaqzaade. Centred around themes of love and action, the film recently marked 13 years since its release. Celebrating the milestone, Arjun took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to his 26-year-old self and also introduced ‘Arjun 2.0’.

Arjun Kapoor looks back at Ishaqzaade

Sharing a few pictures from his younger days, his post read, "Dear 26-year-old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you have stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform - not just your body, but your mind, your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks...they were all worth it. Stay humble. Stay hungry. And never forget - this journey began with a bullied kid who simply loved movies too much to give up. With love and pride, Arjun 2.0"

Arjun captioned the post saying, “The boy who loved films became the man who lives for them. ♥ Marked 13 years of Ishaqzaade yesterday —grateful, grounded, growing. 🙏🏽🧿🤗 #13YearsOfIshaqzaade #Arjun2PointO”