Oindrila Bose and Anubhav Kanjilal helm the upcoming Bengali movie Thik Sondhe Namar Aage

Directed by Kaustav Charaborty, Oindrila Bose and Anubhav Kanjilal will be seen in the upcoming movie Thik Sondhe Namar Aage. This Bengali film which translates to ‘Just before Dusk’ in English is a psychological thriller set during the aftermath of the pandemic.
Thik Sondhe Namar Aage follows the journey of two women
The narrative follows two women who set out to re-discover life and the meaning through the views, and lessons taught by the enchanting hills. Ira essayed by Samragni Bandyapadhyay and Maxi by Oindrila Bose have a certain picture of what their travels would look like and where the mountainous roads would lead them. However, upon reaching the beautiful scene, they find themselves in the middle of a crisis where disappearances of people instill fear among everyone.
What was seemingly a self-discovery drama catapults into a gripping thriller with cryptic warnings, unsolved murders, shadowy figures lurking in the background, and spine-chilling connections between them all. Ira chooses to go deeper into the mystery with support from Dev played by Anubhav Kanjilal and find out the reasons behind it. She finds herself doubting the very people she once trusted, not knowing where to turn to for help.
With psychological thrillers what becomes necessary is the music or silence. The soundscape has been composed by Soumya Rit. The supporting cast includes Rajdeep Sarkar as Inspector Bakshi, Tribikram Ghosh as Khyapa, and Poushali Chattopadhyay as Shalini.
Thik Sondhe Namar Aage blurs the line between reality and projected reality, the victim and the hunter, and questions how far people can go for survival and finding the truth.