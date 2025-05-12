Oindrila Bose and Anubhav Kanjilal helm the upcoming Bengali movie Thik Sondhe Namar Aage

What was seemingly a self-discovery drama catapults into a gripping thriller with cryptic warnings, unsolved murders, shadowy figures lurking in the background, and spine-chilling connections between them all. Ira chooses to go deeper into the mystery with support from Dev played by Anubhav Kanjilal and find out the reasons behind it. She finds herself doubting the very people she once trusted, not knowing where to turn to for help.

With psychological thrillers what becomes necessary is the music or silence. The soundscape has been composed by Soumya Rit. The supporting cast includes Rajdeep Sarkar as Inspector Bakshi, Tribikram Ghosh as Khyapa, and Poushali Chattopadhyay as Shalini.

Thik Sondhe Namar Aage blurs the line between reality and projected reality, the victim and the hunter, and questions how far people can go for survival and finding the truth.