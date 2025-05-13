As ‘Dhadkan’ re-releases, here are 3 relationship lessons Gen Z can learn from this 2000s Bollywood romance

Starring Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, Dhadkan will be re-released in selected Indian cinemas on May 23, 2025, in a digitally remastered format with enhanced picture and sound. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the 2000 romantic drama is part of a special theatrical revival celebrating classic Bollywood films.
At its core, Dhadkan is a story of tangled love, sacrifice, and emotional awakening. Shilpa Shetty plays Anjali, a woman torn between her passionate first love, Dev (Suniel Shetty), and the quiet strength of her husband Ram (Akshay Kumar). What unfolds is a dramatic meditation on loyalty, heartbreak, and personal growth — themes as relevant now as they were then.
While the film’s soundtrack by Nadeem–Shravan remains unforgettable — we dare you not to hum Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se — the re-release also invites a fresh take on its emotional intelligence. For a Gen Z audience navigating dating apps, ghosting, and non-committal situationships, Dhadkan surprisingly holds up as a cautionary tale.
Here are three relationship mistakes the film warns against — and Gen Z would do well to avoid:
Mistaking intensity for longevity: Dev and Anjali’s love is fiery, but ultimately unstable. Dhadkan reminds us that passion alone doesn’t sustain a partnership — emotional maturity does.
Ignoring red flags in the name of ‘true love’: Dev’s character spirals into vengeance when rejected. The film underscores the importance of healthy detachment and setting boundaries, even when feelings run deep.
Underestimating quiet love: Ram isn’t the loudest or most romantic, but he’s consistent, kind and dependable. In a world obsessed with grand gestures, Dhadkan gently nudges us to value emotional safety over theatrics.
As the re-release draws both nostalgic millennials and curious first-time viewers to the theatre, Dhadkan promises more than just a trip down memory lane. It's a reminder that timeless stories still have new lessons to teach — especially when it comes to love.