Why you need to watch ‘The Diplomat’ amid the Indo-Pak crisis

The Diplomat rises to number 1 on Netflix in India

Based on the real-life mission of Indian diplomat JP Singh, the film explores the dramatic rescue of Indian national Uzma Ahmed, who was lured to Pakistan under false pretences and forced into marriage. While the film, which released at the theatres in March, may not have set the box office on fire, it quietly built a fanbase of political thriller junkies, real-world story admirers, and of course, die-hard John Abraham fans who like their adrenaline with a side of grey matter.

Here are four reasons why The Diplomat is the right thing to watch now

1. A brutally honest real-life story

Reality can sometimes be more mind-blowing than fiction. The Diplomat is inspired by the real-life rescue mission of Uzma, an Indian woman who escaped a forced marriage in Pakistan in 2017. The events that followed to her dramatic return, steered by diplomat JP Singh, played by John Abraham, read like a thriller novel—except it actually happened.

2. John Abraham in a whole new avatar

Since it is based-on a real-life incident, and a fantastic handling of the subject by the director, you wouldn't spot a motorcycles, machine guns or even a slow-mo walk through an explosion. In the film, John dons the hat of a suave bureaucrat, and proves that intensity doesn’t always require a six-pack, it's all celebral, controlled and quietly powerful.