Back to his roots: Pankaj Tripathi films in Bihar for the first time

For Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his spellbinding performances and quiet gravitas, acting has never been just a profession — it’s been a journey of the soul. And now, after years of captivating audiences across the globe, the actor is coming full circle. For the very first time in his illustrious career, Tripathi is filming in the place that shaped him — his home state of Bihar.
The untitled social drama, helmed by OMG 2 director Amit Rai, is more than just a film — it’s a homecoming for both the storyteller and the star. In a serendipitous twist of fate, it marks a debut of sorts for both Tripathi and Rai, who are shooting in Bihar for the first time, despite having roots deeply embedded in its soil. The significance of this moment isn’t lost on them — it’s a reunion not just with geography, but with identity.
Supported by the Bihar Film Niga, the film boasts a robust ensemble cast including the seasoned Pawan Malhotra, the ever-reliable Rajesh Kumar, and a host of promising talents from the local film circuit. Set against the raw, unfiltered landscapes of Bihar, the story unfolds over a 35-day shoot across real locations, adding authenticity and a tangible texture to the narrative.
For Pankaj, this isn’t just another role — it’s a pilgrimage. Reflecting on the emotional weight of the experience, he shares, “It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me. I started my journey in the dusty bylanes of a small Bihari village, doing theatre and nukkad nataks, never imagining that one day I’d return with an entire film crew. After over two decades in Hindi cinema, this is the first time I’m shooting in my home state. It feels like life has come full circle. Hindi films are rarely shot in Bihar — the last one I recall was Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool in 2003. This experience feels long overdue, and profoundly special.”
He continues, with a quiet reverence in his voice, “There’s a unique magic in telling a story born from your own soil. Every scene feels personal, every location familiar, every face part of my past. Working again with Amit Rai, who shares the same roots, makes this even more intimate. We understand the rhythm, the dialect, the unsaid truths of this place — and that connection, I believe, will breathe through the screen. This isn’t just another film; it’s a tribute to the land that raised me, and the people who shaped me.”
This yet-untitled film promises to be more than just a compelling narrative — it's a celebration of heritage, a meditation on belonging, and a cinematic love letter to Bihar. More than just a backdrop, the state will pulse at the heart of the story — a character in its own right, full of soul, struggle, and beauty.