Back to his roots: Pankaj Tripathi films in Bihar for the first time

For Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his spellbinding performances and quiet gravitas, acting has never been just a profession — it’s been a journey of the soul. And now, after years of captivating audiences across the globe, the actor is coming full circle. For the very first time in his illustrious career, Tripathi is filming in the place that shaped him — his home state of Bihar.

A cinematic homecoming in the heart of Bihar

The untitled social drama, helmed by OMG 2 director Amit Rai, is more than just a film — it’s a homecoming for both the storyteller and the star. In a serendipitous twist of fate, it marks a debut of sorts for both Tripathi and Rai, who are shooting in Bihar for the first time, despite having roots deeply embedded in its soil. The significance of this moment isn’t lost on them — it’s a reunion not just with geography, but with identity.

Supported by the Bihar Film Niga, the film boasts a robust ensemble cast including the seasoned Pawan Malhotra, the ever-reliable Rajesh Kumar, and a host of promising talents from the local film circuit. Set against the raw, unfiltered landscapes of Bihar, the story unfolds over a 35-day shoot across real locations, adding authenticity and a tangible texture to the narrative.