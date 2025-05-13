Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt may cancel appearance amid Indo-Pak tensions

Actor Alia Bhatt has cancelled her much-anticipated debut on May 13th at the Cannes Film Festival, citing the escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border as the reason for her decision.

Bhatt, who was scheduled to walk the red carpet as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, has decided to stay back in solidarity with the ongoing situation at home.

Alia Bhatt skips first day of Cannes; find out why

A source close to the development told press, “Alia took this decision considering the tension at the borders. The ‘Raazi’ actor did not feel it was right to go to Cannes at such a crucial time.”

The insider added that while Bhatt is currently skipping the festival, she may consider attending later if the situation stabilizes.

Bhatt was set to join an elite lineup of international L’Oréal ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Elle Fanning, at the prestigious film event held annually at the French Riviera. Her appearance would have marked a significant moment for India’s representation on the global beauty and cinema stage.

The Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to May 24 this year, has seen strong Indian participation in 2025, with Aishwarya Rai, Payal Kapadia, and others set to make their mark. Bhatt’s decision, while unexpected, highlights the weight of responsibility public figures carry during times of national concern.

Whether she is still willing to make it to Cannes later this year remains to be seen.