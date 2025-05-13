‘F1’ movie final trailer teases drama, speed and Brad Pitt action

The new trailer gives us a closer look at the film’s emotional and dramatic heart. Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a once-celebrated F1 driver who had to retire early after a devastating crash in the 1990s. When his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem) recruits him, Hayes comes back to help revive the fictional APXGP team.

Hayes finds himself mentoring Joshua Pearce, a rookie racer portrayed by Damson Idris. Their relationship is anything but easy. “You’re making a mistake thinking I’m going to be some grateful kid who will bend a knee to an oldtimer,” Pearce retorts to Hayes in the trailer. This tension highlights the generational clash that lies at the film's core.