‘F1’ movie final trailer teases drama, speed and Brad Pitt action

The final trailer for F1, the highly anticipated racing drama featuring Brad Pitt, has just dropped —and it’s every bit as thrilling and cinematic as we hoped. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, and Pitt himself, this film promises to take us on an adrenaline-fueled journey through the fast-paced world of Formula 1. With its international release set for June 25 and North America on June 27, F1 is gearing up to be a major hit this summer.
The new trailer gives us a closer look at the film’s emotional and dramatic heart. Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a once-celebrated F1 driver who had to retire early after a devastating crash in the 1990s. When his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem) recruits him, Hayes comes back to help revive the fictional APXGP team.
Hayes finds himself mentoring Joshua Pearce, a rookie racer portrayed by Damson Idris. Their relationship is anything but easy. “You’re making a mistake thinking I’m going to be some grateful kid who will bend a knee to an oldtimer,” Pearce retorts to Hayes in the trailer. This tension highlights the generational clash that lies at the film's core.
To add a layer of authenticity, F1 was filmed during actual race weekends. Brad Pitt and Idris reportedly reached speeds over 180 mph, blurring the lines between stunt work and reality. “Formula 1 is a team sport. It always was,” says team manager Kate (Kerry Condon) during a moment of high-stakes drama.
The film also features a soundtrack packed with global artistes like Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, Burna Boy, and Tate McRae—recently revealed during the Miami Grand Prix.