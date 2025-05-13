When is ‘Raid 2’ releasing on streaming services?

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which hit the theatres on May 1 this year, is expected to be released on Netflix in late June or early July 2025, following the standard 60-day window between theatrical and OTT releases.

Raid 2 did well at the box office, surpassing the ₹125 crore mark

Raid 2 has outperformed expectations, doing better at the box office than Jaat and Kesari 2. The film opened to a solid response and has already crossed the INR 125 crore mark, according to film business expert Girish Wankhede.

"Devgn, known for his versatility and strong screen presence, has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.His ability to connect with audiences through diverse roles keeps him relevant and in demand, making Raid 2 another success story," Wankhede said.