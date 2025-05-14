Cannes 2025: Payal Kapadia back at gala as jury member, hints at trilogy after ‘All We Imagine As Light’ success

Her feature film directorial, the Malayalam-Hindi film on two Mumbai-based Malayali nurses and their friendship, was the first from India to win the Grand Prix at Cannes last year.

Kapadia thanked the festival and film critics for their recognition of her film that went on to help secure distribution rights in India.

She is back at Cannes 2025 edition as a jury member of the panel led by French star Juliette Binoche. "Our film coming here in Cannes and getting the recognition and all of you writing about it really helped us to get the film out. Even the distribution in India was helped by that," Kapadia said during the opening press conference at Cannes.