Shanaya Kapoor wraps ‘JC’ with heartfelt moments and a hint of Diana

Lights, camera, wrap! Shanaya Kapoor has officially completed filming for Sujaat Saudagar’s much-anticipated project JC—and the final day on set was nothing short of heartfelt. A celebratory cake marked the occasion, playfully iced with the words “Wrap up for Diana,” quietly revealing the name of Shanaya’s character and teasing a persona fans are already curious to meet.

Goodbye, Diana

The mood on set was equal parts sentimental and celebratory. Director Sujaat Saudagar shared a touching note displayed alongside the cake, writing, “Will miss you Dee, keep shining,” a simple yet powerful tribute to the bond forged between actor and filmmaker over months of creative collaboration. Shanaya echoed the emotion with a social media post that gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes—where friendship, passion, and storytelling came together in perfect harmony.

Fueling even more excitement is Shanaya’s fresh pairing with Munjya breakout star Abhay Verma. Insiders say their chemistry is electric and effortless, a blend of charm and vulnerability that’s already sparking buzz across fan pages and film circles alike. With Saudagar’s signature style of gritty, emotionally layered storytelling, JC promises to be a compelling watch—and this pairing could very well be one of 2025’s breakout screen duos.

And make no mistake—2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for Shanaya Kapoor. Beyond JC, she’s set to headline Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, releasing July 11, and will follow it up with Tu Yaa Main in early 2026. Adding to her rising star power, she’s also on board for the next installment of the fan-favourite Student of the Year franchise.

From heartfelt wrap-day celebrations to magnetic new screen pairings, Shanaya isn’t just stepping into the spotlight—she’s making it her own.