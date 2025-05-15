Cannes 2025: Ajit Arora’s ‘Red Letter’ to be premiered at the prestigious film festival

Producer Ajit Arora is set to step into the spotlight with his acting debut in the upcoming thriller Red Letter, which will have its world premiere at Cannes 2025. The film, produced by Aurora Productions, is scheduled to be showcased at the Marché du Film on May 18.
Joining Ajit on screen is Krishma Thakur, who portrays a strong-willed heroine, and Javaid Ahmad Khan, who delivers a chilling performance as the antagonist.
Sharing his excitement on social media, Arora wrote, “Thrilled to share that our film Red Letter will premiere at the @festivaldecannes – @mdf_cannes on 18th May 2025. It’s an honour to be part of the world’s most iconic celebration of cinema – Cannes.” The announcement was accompanied by hashtags including #Cannes2025 and #RedLetterMovie, generating buzz among fans and industry insiders.
In an earlier interview with Indulge, Arora opened up about his character Abhiveer — a cake shop owner living a quiet life with his wife, who works in archaeology. But his peaceful existence is turned upside down by a series of unforeseen events, forcing him into a dark and transformative journey.
“He starts off as a charming, devoted husband who surprises his wife with chocolates,” Arora explained. “But as the plot unfolds, he’s forced to confront intense challenges and hidden truths. It’s a role with many layers, and I was eager to explore every shade with authenticity.”
Arora also teased what audiences can expect from Red Letter. “I can promise that no one will be bored for even five seconds. The film moves at a rapid pace from start to finish, packed with suspense. But beyond the thrills, it carries a powerful social message that stays with you. It doesn’t preach — the message reveals itself gradually, keeping viewers hooked while making them think.”