Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar’s public appearance together fuels dating rumours

Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar’s public appearance together set the rumour mill chugging again of them dating. The two were spotted at the screening of Parashar's latest web series, Gram Chikitsalay on Wednesday evening.

Are Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma dating?

Neither of them has, so far, spoken about their relationship publicly though rumours of their off-screen bond have been doing the rounds for some time. With shutterbugs clicking away, the dapper couple looked quite comfortable in each other's company. Parashar hugged Konkona to greet her at the entrance before the two posed for the cameras, smiling at each other. Konkona was dressed in a grey pant suit, Parashar sported a blue stripe blazer with matching pants.

Parashar and Konkona last shared screen space together in 2019 for Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

In his interactions with the media over the last few months, Parashar has confirmed to being in a committed relationship but has not divulged any name. He also insisted that he finds no reason to put out details of his relationship in public.