Pune Highway: Actor Jim Sarbh and directors Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava discuss their upcoming film

Jim also feels that the way everyone reacts to a performance is subjective. He shares an anecdote when he performed a play by ‘being’ in the moment and ‘feeling’ every note deeply, yet it wasn't enough. “I left the stage thinking that the director would praise me for it. But, instead the director comes over and is like, ‘Why are you ruining my play?’”, Jim shares, contrasting it with some other days when he would not really be feeling in-tune with his character and just go back to muscle memory to perform. “On such days, the director will come to you and be like, ‘The best show you've ever done was today’”, he says. “So, this emphasis on ‘what I feel inside while performing’ is sometimes not necessary.”

The actor recently also ventured into production as he backed two regional films that went on to receive international acclaim. One of them, the Marathi film, Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), won the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 2025 and the other one being a Bengali film, Baksho Bondi, starring Tillotama Shome, which premiered at Berlin Film Festival. His decision to support these projects stems from his belief in the diversity of stories in India. “I think there are so many interesting stories just waiting to be told from all over the country. The more we explore these kinds of stories, the happier we will all be,” he says. Will that also make us better as an industry? “I don't think it's a question of better or worse. You should just try to help films that you want to see. So, this is something that I want to see. It's just that simple,” he concludes.

This article is written by Shreyas Pande