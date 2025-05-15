‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ sparks déjà vu: Is it a copy of ‘Champions’? Here’s where to watch the original

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par may be grabbing eyeballs for its heartwarming theme, but it's also caught in a swirling storm of plagiarism accusations. Social media users were quick to notice the trailer bears a striking resemblance to the 2023 Hollywood film Champions, starring Woody Harrelson — which, in a twist of cinematic déjà vu, was already a remake of Spain’s critically-acclaimed Campeones (2018).
As the trailer dropped earlier this week, netizens flooded platforms with scene-by-scene comparisons, alleging that Sitaare Zameen Par is a 'frame-by-frame copy' of Champions. From courtroom showdowns to slapstick basketball blunders, nearly every major beat in the trailer seems to echo Woody Harrelson’s film.
But before Bollywood is put in the dock for 'copy-paste' creativity, there’s a technicality worth noting. Some fans claim Aamir Khan Productions officially acquired the Hindi remake rights to Campeones. If true, Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be a rip-off — but rather, an authorised adaptation. Still, it hasn’t stopped the online chatter or dampened the sting of criticism.
Released in 2023, Champions stars Woody Harrelson as a disgraced basketball coach forced to train a team of intellectually disabled players as part of a court-mandated community service. Over time, the coach learns humility, forms genuine bonds, and rediscovers his love for the sport. The film, while formulaic, earned praise for its warmth, inclusivity, and positive representation.
Champions is currently available to stream on JioHotstar. It can also be rented or purchased via Google Play Movies and YouTube. Availability may vary depending on your country, so a quick search on your local streaming platform is recommended.
Whether Sitaare Zameen Par is a faithful homage or a lazy imitation remains to be seen. For now, those curious can watch Champions — or go all the way back to the Spanish original, Campeones — and decide for themselves.