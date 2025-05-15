‘Superman’ trailer: James Gunn’s reboot is bold, emotional and explosive

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled the official trailer for Superman, the eagerly awaited reboot helmed by James Gunn. This marks David Corenswet’s official debut as the iconic hero, and the trailer hints at an emotionally charged, politically nuanced origin story. In this take, Superman isn’t just battling villains, he’s also standing up for his beliefs in a world that’s increasingly sceptical about what it means to be a hero.
The trailer kicks off with a gripping interview between Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Superman. “Recently, you’ve faced a lot of criticism…” she starts. “My actions?” he responds. “I stopped a war!” We then see him on a battlefield, facing accusations of unlawfully entering a foreign nation. Superman is under scrutiny — not from his usual foes, but from world leaders and public opinion.
What follows is a barrage of striking visuals: Superman on a battlefield, accused of acting without orders, intervening as a lone force of good. But in this reboot, that idealism comes at a cost.
Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is introduced as the main antagonist, labelling Superman a danger to humanity. “He’s not a man. He’s an ‘it’ that’s somehow become the centre of the world’s debate,” Lex warns. Even Lois questions Superman, “You acting as a representative of the United States will only create more issues globally.” Yet, Superman stands firm.
One fan shared, “I loved the moment when a civilian helps Superman up. It shows that people are there for him when he needs it.” Another added, “Superman is one of those timeless, legendary figures… Gunn really understands Superman.”
Superman is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.