Kajal Aggarwal joins Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently appeared in Salman Khan’s Sikandar, is reportedly set to portray Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana. Sources close to the production indicate she will star opposite Yash, who is cast as Ravana, in the epic two-part film.

While earlier reports suggested actor Sakshi Tanwar was in consideration for the role of Mandodari, a production insider has confirmed Kajal’s casting. According to a source, Kajal recently underwent a look test and has already commenced shooting her scenes. “Kajal just did her look test last week and will be playing the character of Mandodari opposite Yash. She has started shooting for the bit recently. The makers are currently shooting Ravana’s Lanka bits,” the source stated.

Another production insider highlighted the significance of casting a well-established actress for the role. The role of Mandodari in Ramayana is incredibly crucial. Therefore, it was imperative for the makers to cast a well-established leading actress who could fully embody the complexities and significance of Ravana’s wife opposite Yash,” the insider explained. The source further added that Kajal’s strong presence across both North and South Indian cinema made her an ideal choice among several actresses considered.

Mandodari in the Ramayana is revered as the wise and graceful queen of Lanka known for her moral strength and unwavering loyalty. As the daughter of the demon king Mayasura and apsara Hema, she consistently advises Ravana to choose righteousness and return Sita to Rama.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga, with the first instalment slated for a Diwali 2026 release followed by the second in Diwali 2027. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. With visual effects being handled by Oscar-winning studio DNEG, the film promises a visually spectacular retelling of the epic tale.