Rasika Dugal-Arjun Mathur’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ gets ‘A’ Certificate; makers unhappy

“It’s a relief to finally have the certification,” Anshuman stated. “But the delay was excessive. And to get an ‘A’ only to be told to mute scenes—it’s inconsistent. Other films with more violence and profanity get away with a UA. I’m all for following rules, but they need to be standardised.”

Despite the hurdles at home, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has already carved out an impressive legacy on the global festival circuit. A razor-sharp black comedy thriller exploring themes of identity and immigration, the film has resonated with international audiences. It was the only Indian selection at the Razor Reel Flanders 2024, Europe’s top genre showcase, and earned Anshuman the Best Director award at the UK Asian Film Festival 2024.

The film stars International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Tanmay Dhanania—a powerhouse ensemble breathing life into a richly atmospheric narrative set in the UK.

Adding to its uniqueness, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is the first mainstream Indian film shot entirely on a single 35mm lens—a daring artistic decision inspired by Anshuman’s admiration for Alfred Hitchcock. “It was a bold move,” says French cinematographer Jean Marc Selva. “But the result is stunning—a modern noir with a classic soul.”

Written by National Award-winning writer Bikas Mishra and co-produced by Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films UK, and First Ray Films, the project has already bagged major accolades. Rasika Dugal was named Star of Asia at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, while Arjun Mathur clinched Best Actor at UKAFF London.

Now, finally certified for Indian release, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is ready to return home—a globally acclaimed, genre-defying film that has stirred minds abroad and now seeks its audience on home turf.