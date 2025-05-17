Anees Bazmee unveils ‘Jarann’: Gripping Marathi horror thriller starring Amruta Subhash – teaser out now

Speaking about his involvement, Anees Bazmee shared,“I came to Bombay at a young age, and Maharashtra has shaped me both personally and professionally. Marathi cinema has long inspired me with its depth, performances, and storytelling. Supporting Jarann felt like a natural extension of my journey. The script gripped me instantly, and I felt compelled to be part of its storytelling.”

He added, "No matter where I shoot around the world, I always find myself longing for Maharashtra — it’s my karmabhoomi, my creative home. There’s a spirit here that fuels my passion like nowhere else.”

The teaser, recently unveiled after a series of intense, viral posters, gives audiences a haunting glimpse into Jarann’s eerie universe — a world where ancient rituals, unexplained phenomena, and psychological turmoil collide. The chilling imagery has already sparked widespread intrigue.