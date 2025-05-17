Anees Bazmee unveils ‘Jarann’: Gripping Marathi horror thriller starring Amruta Subhash – teaser out now

Renowned for blockbuster Bollywood hits like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, No Entry, and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee ventures into new creative territory with his first-ever Marathi feature film — Jarann. Set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025, the film promises to bring Bazmee’s mainstream cinematic flair to the rich and nuanced world of Marathi storytelling.
Starring Amruta Subhash in the lead, Jarann is a psychological horror that delves deep into the unsettling grip of superstition and the emotional toll it takes on individuals and families.
Presented by Anees Bazmee Productions in collaboration with A & N Cinemas LLP, A3 Events & Media Services, and co-produced by Manann Dania Films, the film is directed by Rushikesh Gupte and produced by Amol Bhagat and Nitin Bhalchandra Kulkarni.
Speaking about his involvement, Anees Bazmee shared,“I came to Bombay at a young age, and Maharashtra has shaped me both personally and professionally. Marathi cinema has long inspired me with its depth, performances, and storytelling. Supporting Jarann felt like a natural extension of my journey. The script gripped me instantly, and I felt compelled to be part of its storytelling.”
He added, "No matter where I shoot around the world, I always find myself longing for Maharashtra — it’s my karmabhoomi, my creative home. There’s a spirit here that fuels my passion like nowhere else.”
The teaser, recently unveiled after a series of intense, viral posters, gives audiences a haunting glimpse into Jarann’s eerie universe — a world where ancient rituals, unexplained phenomena, and psychological turmoil collide. The chilling imagery has already sparked widespread intrigue.
A standout moment in the teaser features Anita Date in a terrifying ritualistic avatar — red saree, disheveled hair, vermillion on her forehead, and a gaze that pierces through the screen — sending shivers down viewers’ spines.
Director Rushikesh Gupte offers insight into the film’s core:“Jarann is not just a horror film—it’s a psychological and emotional journey that challenges the consequences of blind faith and superstition. It’s about the human cost of these beliefs, especially within the family structure.”
Joining Subhash and Date in pivotal roles are a stellar ensemble including Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh.
Producer Amol Bhagat reflects on the response so far. “The audience’s reaction to the posters has been phenomenal. With the teaser now out, we’re excited to take viewers deeper into Jarann’s intense, atmospheric world. The performances, especially by Amruta Subhash and Anita Date, are nothing short of transformative.”