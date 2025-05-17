Cinema

‘Lilo & Stitch’ to be released in Indian theatres on May 23

Experience the heartwarming tale of friendship and chaos as Disney’s beloved alien Stitch returns in a vibrant live-action adventure, releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
A poster of Lilo & Stitch
The countdown has officially begun as Disney’s beloved blue alien returns in an all-new live-action adventure—Lilo & Stitch—releasing in Indian cinemas on May 23, 2025!

With just one week to go, excitement is reaching intergalactic levels. This family blockbuster promises laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments as Stitch—the galaxy’s most adorable troublemaker—lands on Earth and stirs up mayhem and magic in the tropical paradise of Hawai‘i.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, Lilo & Stitch is a vibrant, emotional, and delightfully quirky journey about family (or as they say in Hawai‘i, ‘ohana’). At its heart lies the touching story of a lonely little girl and the unexpected alien companion who teaches her about love, loss, and belonging.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this live-action reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders returning as the voice of Stitch. The ensemble cast features Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Amy Hill, Jason Scott Lee, and Hannah Waddingham.

With a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, this fresh take on a beloved story is filled with color, culture, and heartfelt fun. Executive producers include Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher.

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

A poster of Lilo & Stitch
