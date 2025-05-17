Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returns as the fearless Veera Mallu; release date out

With the first two songs already resonating deeply with fans and music lovers alike, the excitement around the film continues to build. Now, anticipation reaches a fever pitch as the makers gear up to launch the third chartbuster single alongside the grand reveal of the official trailer. Expect fireworks as the countdown begins to an unforgettable theatrical experience.
Mounted on a truly epic scale, the film is currently in the final lap of post-production. From high-octane VFX to rich soundscapes and detailed dubbing, the team is racing against time to deliver a visual and emotional masterpiece.
Director AM Jyothi Krishna, who stepped in to helm the project through its most crucial phase, is orchestrating a remarkable comeback story, ensuring every frame reflects the film’s monumental vision. With a powerhouse crew backing the project—including Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani composing a soul-stirring score, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa capturing awe-inspiring visuals, and legendary production designer Thota Tharani crafting a world steeped in grandeur—Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be nothing short of breathtaking.
Joining Pawan Kalyan is an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as a formidable Mughal emperor, Nidhhi Agerwal in a compelling lead role, and stalwarts like Sathyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta adding depth and charisma to this period saga.
Releasing worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a film—it’s an event. Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, this is one cinematic journey you won’t want to miss.