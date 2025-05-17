Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returns as the fearless Veera Mallu; release date out

Joining Pawan Kalyan is an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as a formidable Mughal emperor, Nidhhi Agerwal in a compelling lead role, and stalwarts like Sathyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta adding depth and charisma to this period saga.

Releasing worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a film—it’s an event. Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, this is one cinematic journey you won’t want to miss.