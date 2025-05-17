Sivaprasad on Tovino Thomas backing ‘Maranamass’ as producer: ‘He was all in’

Before Maranamass became a breakout hit, winning over audiences with its sharp twists and offbeat humour, it all started with a simple conversation grounded in trust. Director Sivaprasad, who had previously collaborated with Tovino Thomas, revealed how the actor came aboard—not as a performer, but as the film’s producer.
“Once Tovino heard about the genre and grasped the essence of Maranamass as a dark comedy, he was instantly intrigued,” Sivaprasad shared. “He appreciated the originality of the script and was eager to support a story that dared to mix humour with suspense.”
Now streaming on Sony LIV after a successful theatrical run, Maranamass is more than just a film—it’s a testament to creative collaboration, mutual belief, and the courage to break conventional storytelling norms. The synergy between Sivaprasad and Tovino Thomas exemplifies what can happen when filmmaking is fuelled by passion rather than formula.|
Directed by Sivaprasad and produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass is a genre-defying dark comedy set against the vibrant backdrop of Kerala. The film stars Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, and Anishma Anilkumar. It follows the story of two friends who believe they’ve witnessed a murder—unwittingly triggering a surreal spiral of events involving politics, deception, and paranoia. With its unpredictable narrative and satirical edge, Maranamass keeps the audience guessing right up to its final moments.