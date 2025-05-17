Tom Cruise speaks Hindi, urges desi fans to watch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise's charm hits a new high as he speaks to Indian fans in Hindi in a promotional clip for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

In the now-viral video, Cruise begins with, "Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon" (I love you all a lot), and smiles.

"Hello India, I love you. I love Bollywood movies. Oh my gosh, are you kidding? Absolutely! They are so wonderful and unique, where you can just break out in a song. It's beautiful! I would love to make a Bollywood-style film. It would be so much fun doing it," he said.

The Hollywood icon goes on to reminisce about his brief but memorable trip to India back in 2011 to promote Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

“I went to the Taj Mahal, yeah, it was beautiful. Mumbai was extraordinary, I’ll never forget it. I really cannot wait to go back,” he said.

Cruise, who has long expressed admiration for Indian cinema, reiterated his urge to work on a film that captures the spirit of Bollywood.

“The skill it takes to sing, dance, and act all at once is amazing. I grew up watching musicals from different cultures, but Bollywood is something special. I love it.”