‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Is the Tom Cruise action saga worth watching?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in what’s being touted as the final chapter of one of Hollywood’s most enduring and iconic action franchises. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning isn’t just another mission; it’s the grand finale of nearly 30 years filled with espionage, loyalty, and jaw-dropping stunts that have shaped modern action films.
The Final Reckoning promises high-stakes action, a race against AI-fuelled destruction, and emotional farewells—but does it live up to its legacy? From deep-sea dives to familiar faces and an evolving tone, here’s why the film is worth your time (and what might leave you wanting more).
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie bring back beloved IMF veterans
So, why should you check out Final Reckoning? Well, despite some uneven pacing, the film brings together a fantastic cast of familiar faces like Ving Rhames’ Luther and Simon Pegg’s Benji, while also giving us more of Hayley Atwell’s Grace, who continues her journey from Dead Reckoning Part One. As Ethan Hunt’s team races against time to thwart a rogue AI known as the Entity, the film feels like a heartfelt farewell, with every key character making their final appearance.
The film attempts to blend explosive action with deep philosophical questions about truth and humanity, but it often stumbles under the weight of its own seriousness.
Hayley Atwell’s Grace builds intrigue as high-stakes tension builds
Grace truly shines in this film, she’s unpredictable, clever, and becomes increasingly vital to the story. Her trust in Hunt grounds some of the film’s most emotional moments, especially when she says, “The whole world is in trouble, and you’re the only one I trust to save it.”
Global stakes meet grounded emotion in Ethan Hunt’s final run
While the film tackles heavy themes like AI, digital warfare, and moral fatigue, it’s also a deeply personal tale. “I need you to trust me… one last time,” Hunt tells Grace, a line that resonates throughout the series and captures the emotional heart of this supposed finale.
Tom Cruise delivers big stunts, including frigid sea dives and plane hijinks
From plunging into Arctic waters to battling foes on submarines, Tom Cruise is in peak physical form. There’s a sense of nostalgia, a touch of high-tech paranoia, and just enough grit to remind us why this series has set the standard for action films.
The Final Reckoning may not be the absolute best in the series, but it certainly earns its spot in the saga. It’s definitely worth a watch for the closure, the spectacle, and Tom Cruise’s undeniable star power.