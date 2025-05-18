‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Is the Tom Cruise action saga worth watching?

So, why should you check out Final Reckoning? Well, despite some uneven pacing, the film brings together a fantastic cast of familiar faces like Ving Rhames’ Luther and Simon Pegg’s Benji, while also giving us more of Hayley Atwell’s Grace, who continues her journey from Dead Reckoning Part One. As Ethan Hunt’s team races against time to thwart a rogue AI known as the Entity, the film feels like a heartfelt farewell, with every key character making their final appearance.