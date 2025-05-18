When is Special Ops season 2 releasing? New teaser is out!

Fan-favourite spy Himmat Singh is back! Kay Kay Menon reprises his iconic role in the upcoming second season of Special Ops, which will stream soon on JioHotstar. The teaser has been released.
The show, created by Neeraj Pandey, sees Himmat and his team back in action with some new faces joining the mission. Alongside Menon, returning cast members Vinay Pathak and Karan Tacker are also back.
This season introduces a host of new characters played by Prakash Raj, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzamil Ibrahim, Tota Roy Choudhury, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Dalip Tahil, Arif Zakaria, Vikkas Manaktala, Shikha Talsania, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhatt, and Revathi Pillai.
Neeraj Pandey, who produces the show under Friday Storytellers, said, “This season is more intense and emotional. It’s been an exciting journey, and we’re thrilled to bring viewers along for the next chapter.”
Kay Kay Menon shared, “Himmat Singh is a character close to my heart. Season 2 reveals more of his inner world: his strength, his struggles, and the consequences of his choices. It’s a powerful story, and I’m eager for audiences to see it.”
The first season aired in March 2020, followed by Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in November 2021. Now, the wait is nearly over for the next thrilling chapter.