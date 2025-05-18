When is Special Ops season 2 releasing? New teaser is out!

Fan-favourite spy Himmat Singh is back! Kay Kay Menon reprises his iconic role in the upcoming second season of Special Ops, which will stream soon on JioHotstar. The teaser has been released.

You can stream Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops season 2 on JioHotstar

The show, created by Neeraj Pandey, sees Himmat and his team back in action with some new faces joining the mission. Alongside Menon, returning cast members Vinay Pathak and Karan Tacker are also back.

This season introduces a host of new characters played by Prakash Raj, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzamil Ibrahim, Tota Roy Choudhury, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Dalip Tahil, Arif Zakaria, Vikkas Manaktala, Shikha Talsania, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhatt, and Revathi Pillai.