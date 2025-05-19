Dhanush encourages Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth as film surpasses 50 crore at box office

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth too had called and congratulated the team of Tourist Family for having delivered a superhit film.

The film, which was made on a relatively small budget, has emerged a massive success, with its gross collections going past the Rs 50 crore mark.

In fact, the film has emerged such an overwhelming hit that its lead actor, Sasikumar, was asked if he would hike his pay from the next film onwards.

Interestingly, Sasikumar had said, "Definitely not. I will not increase my salary. It will continue to remain the same. I give you my assurance on this count. Why I am not increasing is because when I increase the salary, the budget of the film too will increase."

"This film collected Rs 2.5 crores on its first day. I have a film in my career, whose entire collections were only that much. I got to know about it. So, I have a film that has only made Rs 2.5 crores and this film which has made several crores. Among all my films, Kutti Puli and Sundarapandian had the highest collections. This film's collections have already exceeded what those two films made. Why I say all this is this victory is bound to give newcomers hope. It will give them the belief to never give up. If this film's success gives at least five people that hope, I will be happy."

The film, which released simulatenously with two other big films -- Suriya's Retro and Nani's Hit: The Third Case, has still managed to emerge a phenomenal success making several times more the money that was invested in it.

Tourist Family, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.