What is 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' about? Death returns with a vengeance in the franchise's sixth film

Set partly in the late 1960s, the film opens with a dazzling set-piece atop the Skyview, a sleek restaurant perched high on a Space Needle-style tower. Here, a young woman named Iris (Brec Bassinger) begins noticing ominous signs before what appears to be a horrific mass-casualty event unfolds — only to be revealed as a premonition. This vision belongs to her granddaughter, Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a present-day college student who realises she’s connected to a past disaster that never happened... but still haunts the bloodline.

Why is everyone talking about Final Destination: Bloodlines?

As Stefani digs into her family history, she learns that her grandmother once defied Death’s plan — saving lives that weren’t meant to be saved. Decades later, Death is correcting that timeline, targeting the descendants of those who cheated fate. That includes Stefani’s younger brother Charlie and a group of cousins, all of whom are now caught in the deadly ripple effect of that long-avoided disaster. Bloodlines leans into the franchise’s legacy with fresh killing grounds: a tattoo parlour, a family barbecue, and even a hospital MRI room become arenas for creative carnage. Unlike many modern horror flicks trapped in isolated, high-concept locations, this film thrives on the everyday — the idea that even mundane routines can become fatal traps.

While it’s not a character study, Final Destination: Bloodlines doesn’t need to be. It’s a return to form — where the real protagonist is inevitability itself. With callbacks to earlier films and a poignant cameo from Tony Todd as the enigmatic William Bloodworth, the film deepens the franchise’s eerie mythology without straying from its crowd-pleasing core. For fans and newcomers alike, Bloodlines is a reminder that no one escapes Death’s design — and sometimes, the real horror lies in the ordinary.