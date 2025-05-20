Andhra Pradesh, Telangana theatres to shut from June 1 over revenue model dispute: Reports

Sources stated that this decision came after a crucial meeting at the Telugu Film Chamber, where over 60 exhibitors and prominent producers, including Suresh Babu and Dil Raju, gathered. According to a media organisation, the exhibitors have united to protest against the current rental-based revenue system, which they argue is financially unsustainable.

Currently, theatre owners are stuck paying a fixed daily rental, no matter how well a film does at the box office. With dwindling audiences and rising costs, exhibitors believe this model is outdated. They are advocating for a revenue-sharing approach that ties earnings to actual ticket sales.

If the shutdown goes ahead, several major releases scheduled for June could be in jeopardy. Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life (Telugu version) on June 5, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 12, Dhanush’s Kubera on June 20, and Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa on June 27 are all at risk of being affected.