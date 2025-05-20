At ₹35,000 crore, the Harry Potter Reboot shatters TV budget records

When it comes to high-budget television, shows like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power often dominate the conversation. But a new contender has now shattered all previous records.
The upcoming Harry Potter reboot has officially become the most expensive TV show ever made, with a staggering budget of over ₹35,000 crore ($4.2 billion).
Far from being just another remake, the new Harry Potter series is making headlines even before its release. Media reports that the reboot is set to cost over £3.15 billion, dwarfing previous record-holders in TV production history.
The show aims to deliver a far more detailed adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books than the original films, with each season dedicated to a single novel in the series.
The numbers are nothing short of magical. The series will span seven seasons, with six episodes per season, leading to a total of 42 episodes. Each episode is reportedly budgeted at around £75 million (over ₹850 crore), outpacing the cost of many major Hollywood films.
For comparison, Amazon’s The Rings of Power cost approximately $62 million per episode with a total budget just above $1 billion. The Harry Potter reboot, therefore, stands in a league of its own.
One of the largest expenditures is a fully constructed city nicknamed Potterville, built by Warner Bros. Studios exclusively for the show. The set has cost an estimated £1 billion (₹11,000 crore) and includes lifelike recreations of iconic locations such as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, King’s Cross Station, and Privet Drive.
This detailed set is designed for long-term use across multiple seasons and potential spin-offs, providing an immersive backdrop for the entire series.
The reboot features an all-new cast to bring fresh energy to the beloved characters:
John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell
Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
With such an ensemble, the creators hope to offer more nuanced, emotionally rich performances than seen in the film adaptations.
While the original eight-film franchise was immensely popular, many fans felt the storylines left out critical moments from the books. This reboot promises to fix that by taking a deep dive into the source material to allow space for more character development, subplots, and magical world-building.
From its jaw-dropping budget to a dedicated wizarding world built from scratch, the Harry Potter reboot is redefining the scale of TV production.