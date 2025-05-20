At ₹35,000 crore, the Harry Potter Reboot shatters TV budget records

When it comes to high-budget television, shows like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power often dominate the conversation. But a new contender has now shattered all previous records.

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot has officially become the most expensive TV show ever made, with a staggering budget of over ₹35,000 crore ($4.2 billion).

A record-breaking budget for a magical retelling

Far from being just another remake, the new Harry Potter series is making headlines even before its release. Media reports that the reboot is set to cost over £3.15 billion, dwarfing previous record-holders in TV production history.

The show aims to deliver a far more detailed adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books than the original films, with each season dedicated to a single novel in the series.

The numbers are nothing short of magical. The series will span seven seasons, with six episodes per season, leading to a total of 42 episodes. Each episode is reportedly budgeted at around £75 million (over ₹850 crore), outpacing the cost of many major Hollywood films.

For comparison, Amazon’s The Rings of Power cost approximately $62 million per episode with a total budget just above $1 billion. The Harry Potter reboot, therefore, stands in a league of its own.

Budget includes a custom-built wizarding world

One of the largest expenditures is a fully constructed city nicknamed Potterville, built by Warner Bros. Studios exclusively for the show. The set has cost an estimated £1 billion (₹11,000 crore) and includes lifelike recreations of iconic locations such as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, King’s Cross Station, and Privet Drive.

This detailed set is designed for long-term use across multiple seasons and potential spin-offs, providing an immersive backdrop for the entire series.