Cannes 2025: Trailer of Aneek Chaudhuri’s ‘Ashva – A White Horse’s Neigh’ unveiled

What sets Ashva apart?

At once arthouse and allegorical, the film interrogates themes of love, loss, prostitution, death, time travel and reincarnation, all while maintaining a dreamlike visual style. An experimental narrative structure is central to the film’s ethos — merging mythological symbolism with a contemporary critique of gender, desire and mortality. The elusive white horse becomes more than a creature of folklore; it emerges as a metaphor for longing, memory and the fragmented nature of identity.

With its trailer now making waves at Cannes, the film is poised to enter the international festival circuit, with stops planned across major European and Asian arthouse festivals later this year.