SS Rajamouli’s praise leaves ‘Tourist Family’ director Abishan Jeevinth overwhelmed

In a moment that has left young filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth truly awe-struck, renowned director SS Rajamouli took to X on Monday to express his admiration for Tourist Family, a heartwarming family entertainer that has recently turned into a box office sensation.
Rajamouli wrote, “Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it… (sic)”
The unexpected words of praise from the Baahubali and RRR director left Abishan deeply moved. Reacting on X, he replied, “Thank you so much, @ssrajamouli sir! Your tweet was such a wonderful surprise, it truly made our day even more special. Grateful beyond words.”
He further shared his disbelief and joy with his followers, writing, “Still in disbelief… I watched his films with stars in my eyes, never imagining that one day, the man who built those worlds would speak my name. @ssrajamouli sir, you’ve made this boy’s dream larger than life.”
Before Rajamouli’s appreciation, several prominent figures in the Tamil film industry, including Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush, had already congratulated Abishan on the film’s success.
Made on a modest budget, Tourist Family has emerged as a surprise blockbuster, grossing over INR 50 crore at the box office. Released on May 1 alongside two major films—Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit: The Third Case—Tourist Family not only held its ground but surpassed expectations, earning multiple times its production cost.
The film stars Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, with a strong supporting cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi.
Cinematography is by Aravind Viswanathan, music by Shaan Rahman, editing by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction by Rajkamal. Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.