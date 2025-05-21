After festival wins, bengali indie film ‘Chabiwala’ is set for June 6 release

A story that’s as philosophical as it is personal, Chabiwala asks the universal question: Does anyone ever truly find their key? The film marks the first on-screen pairing of Kaushik Kar and Amrita Chattopadhyay, whose nuanced chemistry anchors the emotional core of the narrative. The supporting cast is equally formidable, featuring stalwarts like Sohag Sen, Subhashish Mukherjee, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Shankar Debnath, and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee in significant roles. Despite being completed some time ago, the film remained unreleased due to funding hurdles and distribution delays. Its fortunes changed when Dhaga Productions — known for backing unconventional, powerful stories — stepped in to revive the project. Filmmaker-actors Manasi Sinha and Shatadip Saha, alongside producer Shubhankar Mitra, played a crucial role in bringing Chabiwala back to life.

Even before its commercial release, Chabiwala has travelled far — making it to nearly 30 international film festivals, including the prestigious World Film Festival and London Film Festival, and earning multiple accolades. Produced by Peeperpot Pixel and White Owl Entertainment, and co-produced by Dhaga Productions, Chabiwala is finally scheduled for a theatrical release on 6 June — a date that might just open doors for audiences seeking meaningful cinema.