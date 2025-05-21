After festival wins, bengali indie film ‘Chabiwala’ is set for June 6 release

After years in limbo, indie Bengali film Chabiwala is finally unlocking its moment in the spotlight. Directed by Raja Ghosh, this poignant drama follows two young men from a rural village who arrive in the city with dreams, desires, and a desperate hope to find something they've lost — or perhaps never had. Bhoben and Nagen, played by Kaushik Kar and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee respectively, are recent jobless migrants chasing a better life. Bhoben harbours a quiet longing: to reconnect with his lost love who now lives in the city. But soon, both discover that urban life is no less complex — here too, people are chasing invisible keys to unlock love, success, validation and peace.
A story that’s as philosophical as it is personal, Chabiwala asks the universal question: Does anyone ever truly find their key? The film marks the first on-screen pairing of Kaushik Kar and Amrita Chattopadhyay, whose nuanced chemistry anchors the emotional core of the narrative. The supporting cast is equally formidable, featuring stalwarts like Sohag Sen, Subhashish Mukherjee, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Shankar Debnath, and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee in significant roles. Despite being completed some time ago, the film remained unreleased due to funding hurdles and distribution delays. Its fortunes changed when Dhaga Productions — known for backing unconventional, powerful stories — stepped in to revive the project. Filmmaker-actors Manasi Sinha and Shatadip Saha, alongside producer Shubhankar Mitra, played a crucial role in bringing Chabiwala back to life.
Even before its commercial release, Chabiwala has travelled far — making it to nearly 30 international film festivals, including the prestigious World Film Festival and London Film Festival, and earning multiple accolades. Produced by Peeperpot Pixel and White Owl Entertainment, and co-produced by Dhaga Productions, Chabiwala is finally scheduled for a theatrical release on 6 June — a date that might just open doors for audiences seeking meaningful cinema.