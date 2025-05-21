Kamal Haasan champions 8-week theatrical window for ‘Thug Life'

Kamal, who also plays the lead role in Thug Life, confirmed that Netflix is on board with the extended window. “It is not even an experiment, it’s a pragmatic thing to do. I’m glad that the OTT agreed. It will make the industry healthier, and we’re glad to be the first to take this opportunity,” he said. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks a long-awaited reunion between the two cinematic powerhouses, coming 35 years after their cult collaboration Nayakan (1987). At the event, both Haasan and Ratnam reminisced about their early days as aspiring filmmakers and self-confessed “movie buffs”, bonding over a shared obsession with cinema.

“When we were doing Nayakan, we would go to any set to watch anyone work—especially those we admired,” said Kamal, recalling a visit to Ramesh Sippy’s shoot in Film City back in the day. Mani Ratnam added that Kamal had always been ahead of the curve, both as an actor and a visionary. In Thug Life, Kamal plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a man torn between crime and justice. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Ali Fazal. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman, who cheekily dubbed Kamal and Mani the ‘OG Thugs’ of Indian cinema. Trisha, who has worked individually with both legends in previous films, described the experience as surreal. She revealed that Mani Ratnam had asked her to completely unlearn her approach from Ponniyin Selvan for this role, calling the process both challenging and creatively fulfilling. Produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, Thug Life is set to release worldwide in theatres on June 5, with its Netflix premiere slated for early August.