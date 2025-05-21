Cinema

Kamal Haasan champions 8-week theatrical window for ‘Thug Life'

The veteran actor Kamal Haasan calls his decision to extend the gap between cinema and streaming release “pragmatic”, urging the film industry to rethink its fast-track OTT model
Kamal Haasan champions 8-week theatrical window for ‘Thug Life'
Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan reunite after 35 years for Thug Life—a film that could redefine release strategies in the streaming age
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

In a bold move against the grain, actor-producer Kamal Haasan has opted for a traditional eight-week gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming action drama Thug Life, calling the decision “a pragmatic thing to do”. At a press event in Mumbai, the cinema veteran suggested that this approach could serve as a blueprint for others in the industry, as the current trend sees many films moving to digital platforms just four weeks post-release.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan reunite after 35 years for Thug Life—a film that could redefine release strategies in the streaming age

Kamal, who also plays the lead role in Thug Life, confirmed that Netflix is on board with the extended window. “It is not even an experiment, it’s a pragmatic thing to do. I’m glad that the OTT agreed. It will make the industry healthier, and we’re glad to be the first to take this opportunity,” he said. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks a long-awaited reunion between the two cinematic powerhouses, coming 35 years after their cult collaboration Nayakan (1987). At the event, both Haasan and Ratnam reminisced about their early days as aspiring filmmakers and self-confessed “movie buffs”, bonding over a shared obsession with cinema.

“When we were doing Nayakan, we would go to any set to watch anyone work—especially those we admired,” said Kamal, recalling a visit to Ramesh Sippy’s shoot in Film City back in the day. Mani Ratnam added that Kamal had always been ahead of the curve, both as an actor and a visionary. In Thug Life, Kamal plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a man torn between crime and justice. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Ali Fazal. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman, who cheekily dubbed Kamal and Mani the ‘OG Thugs’ of Indian cinema. Trisha, who has worked individually with both legends in previous films, described the experience as surreal. She revealed that Mani Ratnam had asked her to completely unlearn her approach from Ponniyin Selvan for this role, calling the process both challenging and creatively fulfilling. Produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, Thug Life is set to release worldwide in theatres on June 5, with its Netflix premiere slated for early August.

Kamal Haasan champions 8-week theatrical window for ‘Thug Life'
‘Thug Life’ trailer sparks row over Kamal Haasan’s intimate scene — Is it Trisha or Abhirami?
Kamal Haasan
Thug Life
8-week theatrical window

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com