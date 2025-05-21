Filmmaker Kiran Rao joins Shanghai International Film Festival 2025 jury

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao has been named a jury member for the 27th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) 2025, a key event in Asia’s cinematic calendar. The festival, scheduled to take place from June 13 to 22 in Shanghai, China, will see Kiran, the director of Laapataa Ladies, join a diverse panel of international film professionals, further strengthening India’s cultural presence on the global stage.
Kiran’s selection comes on the heels of the critical acclaim for her latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), which was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. Her inclusion in the SIFF jury marks another significant milestone in her evolving career as a filmmaker and storyteller.
The international jury will be led by Italian auteur Giuseppe Tornatore, widely celebrated for his Oscar-winning masterpiece Cinema Paradiso. Other members include Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, and prominent Chinese film figures such as actor-director Huang Bo, documentary filmmaker Yang Lina, and actress Yong Mei.
In a statement, Kiran said, “It’s an honour to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world.” Founded in 1993, SIFF is China’s only A-category international film festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). It serves as a high-profile platform for cultural exchange and cinematic innovation, spotlighting both rising talents and established voices in global cinema.
For Indian cinema, Kiran’s appointment not only highlights the increasing recognition of women filmmakers on international platforms but also shows the growing global interest in contemporary Indian narratives that go beyond Bollywood stereotypes. As the SIFF prepares to roll out the red carpet for its 27th edition, Kiran Rao’s presence on the jury reinforces India’s creative voice in the international film circuit — one that’s nuanced, socially conscious, and brimming with fresh perspectives.
