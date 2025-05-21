Filmmaker Kiran Rao joins Shanghai International Film Festival 2025 jury

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao has been named a jury member for the 27th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) 2025, a key event in Asia’s cinematic calendar. The festival, scheduled to take place from June 13 to 22 in Shanghai, China, will see Kiran, the director of Laapataa Ladies, join a diverse panel of international film professionals, further strengthening India’s cultural presence on the global stage.

Kiran Rao to serve on the jury panel at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore

Kiran’s selection comes on the heels of the critical acclaim for her latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), which was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. Her inclusion in the SIFF jury marks another significant milestone in her evolving career as a filmmaker and storyteller.

The international jury will be led by Italian auteur Giuseppe Tornatore, widely celebrated for his Oscar-winning masterpiece Cinema Paradiso. Other members include Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, and prominent Chinese film figures such as actor-director Huang Bo, documentary filmmaker Yang Lina, and actress Yong Mei.