‘Zootopia 2’ to be released in Indian theatres on November 28

Animated buddy cop film Zootopia 2 is set for release across Indian theatres on November 28. The Disney Film's sequel to 2016's Zootopia is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.
The Zootopia 2 trailer released by Disney Films India has rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and a mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan).
Like in the Oscar-winning Zootopia, where a rookie cop sniffs out a sinister plot, its sequel also follows a thrilling story of Judy and Nick going undercover to solve a great mystery. Gary De'Snake adds an element of fun and thrill to the story.
"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of 'Zootopia', and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," Bush said in a statement.
"Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town," he added.
The India release of Zootopia 2 will be in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.