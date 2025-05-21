‘Zootopia 2’ to be released in Indian theatres on November 28

The Zootopia 2 trailer released by Disney Films India has rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and a mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

Like in the Oscar-winning Zootopia, where a rookie cop sniffs out a sinister plot, its sequel also follows a thrilling story of Judy and Nick going undercover to solve a great mystery. Gary De'Snake adds an element of fun and thrill to the story.

"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of 'Zootopia', and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," Bush said in a statement.