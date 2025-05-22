Ali Fazal embraces the warrior within, trains in Jujutsu for ‘Rakht Brahmand’

For the past month, Ali has been sweating it out under Umberto’s expert tutelage, mastering the complex discipline of Jujutsu—an art form that demands not just physical precision but mental resilience. His commitment to authenticity is unwavering, as he gears up for a series of intense action sequences that promise to push both body and spirit to their limits.

Helmed by the visionary duo Raj and DK, the series is set to resume filming in Mumbai in the coming weeks. With a heavy dose of action woven into its narrative, Rakht Brahmand calls for more than just acting chops—it demands combat readiness. And Ali is more than up for the challenge.

A source close to the production revealed, “From day one, Ali was adamant—he wanted to do his own stunts. No doubles. No shortcuts. That’s when the team decided to bring in Umberto to sharpen his skills and get him battle-ready.”

With such dedication and fierce preparation, audiences can expect nothing short of explosive authenticity when Rakht Brahmand returns to the screen. Ali Fazal isn't just playing a fighter—he’s becoming one.