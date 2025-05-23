‘Avengers Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’ release dates officially postponed, Here's why

According to studio insiders and sources, the reason for the delay is strategic: the production timelines for both mega-projects required more breathing room. Marvel has learned, post-Endgame, that rushing visual effects and complex crossovers don’t serve the franchise well.

Originally, Avengers: Doomsday was scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release, but it will now hit theatres on December 18, 2026. Similarly, Secret Wars has moved from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. In the meantime, Disney has filled the original summer slot left open by Doomsday with The Devil Wears Prada 2.

This reshuffling comes as Marvel reworks its timelines for what insiders are calling two of its most ambitious films to date. “Marvel has learned the hard way what can happen when they rush things,” a source shared. Production on Doomsday is already in progress, following a star-studded cast announcement that features both legacy MCU actors and newcomers from Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with characters from the classic X-Men universe.