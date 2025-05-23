‘Momo Deal’: Dheeraj Jindal’s new short film on friendship and goodbyes wins global praise

When asked about his debut short film, The School Bag, which received a lot of critical acclaim, he says, “Honestly, The School Bag was made with zero budget. It was my first short film, and except for Jessica (the lead actress) and the cinematographer, most of us were working on a film for the first time. Jessica didn’t even charge us—she flew to Delhi without knowing any of us. It was made purely with heart.We didn’t expect anything, but we started sending it to festivals, and it just took off. It became part of so many lists and received so much love—we never saw that coming.”

Interestingly, Dheeraj has dabbled in many other short films as well, including Baj Gai Seeti, Vikalp, and Paash. When asked about his future plans, he says, “I’ve also done a non-fiction docuseries for Netflix called Indian Predator (2022), and produced a few short films for others. Right now, though, the market for short films isn’t as strong as it once was. There’s an oversaturation of free content, and short films aren’t getting the same visibility or platform. But people still make them—for the love of storytelling. Sometimes you’re so touched by a story, you just have to make it. Shorts are also a great way to refine your craft. They can serve as stepping stones to bigger projects. I’m currently pitching my feature film—a survival drama. I’ve already written it and I’m developing a couple more ideas as well. I’ve worked on long formats, corporate films, CSR films, training films, documentaries—you name it. After The School Bag became popular, I moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue more serious filmmaking.”