Prosenjit Chatterjee-Rituparna Sengupta’s iconic film Sasurbari Zindabad to re-release at the theatres

The film also heralded the emergence of one of Bengali cinema’s most iconic on-screen pairs. The Prosenjit-Rituparna juti (pair) became an instant cultural sensation, a combination of star power, chemistry and mass appeal that went on to shape the industry for years to come. Their magic began here in this very film, making its re-release not just nostalgic, but deeply symbolic.

Prosenjit said, “Sasurbari Zindabad was more than just a film — it was a turning point in Bengali commercial cinema. To see it return to theatres after 25 years is emotional and thrilling. It marked the beginning of an unforgettable journey for Rituparna and me as a screen pair, and I hope a new generation discovers its magic.”

“This film changed my life”, said, Rituparna. “The love it received and the connection it built with the audience was truly special. Watching Sasurbari Zindabad come alive again on the big screen is like revisiting a beautiful chapter of Bengali cinema one filled with colour, romance, and soul."

As the countdown to the theatrical re-release begins, this poster sets the tone for what promises to be a nostalgic yet electric return to the screens — a celebration of love, legacy, and a landmark film, capturing that essence: timeless romance, grand visuals and a story that still lives in the hearts of millions.