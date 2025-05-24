Only 40 days left to complete Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’, confirms director Sudha Kongara

Speaking to reporters at a recent event, Sudha Kongara shared an update on the film’s progress, saying, “We have completed a significant portion of the shoot and now have only about 40 days left to wrap up filming.”

She added that Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss’s Madharasi in Colombo. “We are waiting for Sivakarthikeyan’s return to begin shooting again,” she said.

When asked about the film’s release date, Sudha said the decision would be made by the producers in consultation with her.