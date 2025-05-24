Only 40 days left to complete Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’, confirms director Sudha Kongara

Director Sudha Kongara has revealed that her highly anticipated film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, is nearing completion, with only around 40 days of shooting remaining.
Speaking to reporters at a recent event, Sudha Kongara shared an update on the film’s progress, saying, “We have completed a significant portion of the shoot and now have only about 40 days left to wrap up filming.”
She added that Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss’s Madharasi in Colombo. “We are waiting for Sivakarthikeyan’s return to begin shooting again,” she said.
When asked about the film’s release date, Sudha said the decision would be made by the producers in consultation with her.
Addressing rumours about Parasakthi releasing simultaneously with Vijay’s Jananayagan, the director dismissed the speculation, clarifying that no such announcement has been made.
The first schedule of Parasakthi was shot in Madurai, while the second schedule took place in Sri Lanka.
The period drama has generated significant buzz among fans and cinephiles. Set in the 1960s Madras state, the film also stars Atharvaa and Sreeleela.
The recently released teaser hints at a powerful story set in Pachaiyappa’s College, Madras, where Sivakarthikeyan’s character appears as a fearless student leader rallying others in a violent protest against an oppressive system. A striking moment in the teaser shows a wall notice initially stating “Students – do not touch” altered to “Do not touch students,” symbolising rebellion. The teaser also reveals that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s protagonist.
Tentatively titled #SK25 as it marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, Parasakthi features music by GV Prakash, cinematography by acclaimed cameraman Ravi K Chandran, and stunt choreography by Supreme Sundar.