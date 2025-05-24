Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf earns Rs 7.20 crore at box office on day one

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has collected Rs 7.20 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf wins at box office on day one

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. The film released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner shared the box office collection of the film on its official X handle. The post featured the film’s poster with the box office numbers written over it.

“They didn’t just come to watch — they came to feel, laugh, cry and celebrate together. Families across the country are giving their hearts to this one. Book your tickets now. Watch the biggest family entertainer packed with fun, laughter & all the feels now. #BhoolChukMaaf in cinemas now,” read the caption.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan.

The trailer, which is set in the midst of Varanasi, brings out the quirk and charm of small-town India with laugh-out-loud moments and punchy one-liners. With an amazing supporting cast in the form of Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Raghubir Yadav, the film guarantees layered performances beyond the lead pair. With music by Tanishk Bagchi and a recreated version of Chor Bazaari, plus choreography by Vijay Ganguly, the film blends nostalgic and new. The unique concept, quirky tone, and first-time pairing of Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have fans eagerly waiting for this “bhasad wali shaadi”.